College Park man who smuggled guns to Barbados gets prison sentence

Rashad Sargeant, 27, of College Park, was the last of three defendants to be sentenced for his role in a scheme that sent at least 30 illegal firearms to the Caribbean island nation, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said in a news release. Sargeant’s sentence includes three years and 10 months in prison, followed by three more years of probation.

Sargeant’s co-defendant, 31-year-old David Johnson of Belleville, Illinois, received an identical sentence, Buchanan said. A third defendant who acted as a “straw purchaser” to buy guns on behalf of Sargeant and Johnson, 28-year-old Shunquez Stephens of Flowery Branch, was sentenced to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty in June 2021.