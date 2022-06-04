Cobb parents accused of leaving children in hot car while shopping for groceries

According to an arrest warrant, the Smyrna couple left their children unattended in a Nissan Altima for at least 20 minutes. They turned the vehicle off and rolled up all four windows.

The temperature outside at the time was 82 degrees, police said.

Jayachandran told Channel 2 Action News he and his wife left their 9-year-old son inside with their 3-year-old daughter, who was asleep. The father said he turned the engine off because the car was cold when they parked at the grocery store.

Jayachandran told the news station he left his and his wife’s phone with his son in case he got hot inside the car. He insisted the couple did nothing wrong, Channel 2 reported.

“We didn’t do anything intentionally; we don’t want to hurt our child,” Jayachandran said.

A store employee told Channel 2 that customers notified Aldi workers about the children locked in the car.

They were “sweating profusely” when Smyrna Fire Department crews arrived and used an unlock kit to open the car doors, the warrant stated.

“Even after all four doors were left open for twenty minutes, (police) used an Infrared thermometer gun on the inside of the vehicle which indicated a temperature of 123 degrees Fahrenheit,” the warrant indicated.

Online booking records show Dhananjayan was taken into custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday and later released on $1,000 bond. Pallavarajan was arrested a day later and released on the same bail amount.