X

Cobb pair, ages 19 and 15, charged with murder in teenager’s death

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 27 minutes ago

Two teenagers from Cobb County have been charged with murder after allegedly killing a 19-year-old, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Dayton Bryan Owen, 19, and Drysten Owen, 15, were arrested late Monday at their Smyrna home without incident, according to Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap. Drysten Owen is being charged as an adult, but was being held in a youth detention center, Millsap said. Dayton Owen was being held Tuesday at the Bartow jail.

The relationship between the two was not released.

On May 16 at around 7:45 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Parkway Station Drive and Grand Central Way near Cartersville about a report of an assault in progress, the sheriff’s office previously said.

ExplorePolice: 19-year-old from Marietta assaulted, killed in Bartow County

Caleb Demond Thomas was treated at the scene and then taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Witnesses reported a silver in color, four-door Toyota Tacoma was parked in the cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive, and Thomas was seen running from the vehicle,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said in a statement last week.

GBI agents, the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and the Smyrna Police Department assisted the Bartow sheriff’s office with the arrests.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Trammell Crow Company

Georgia Tech incubator aims to become life sciences catalyst51m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
40m ago

Credit: Eclipse Creative

Atlanta-based ‘Farmer J’ of ‘Homegrown’ shares lessons in urban gardening
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
38m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
38m ago

Ex-APD officer wore his old uniform to help rob a rapper. Now he’s headed to prison
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: 1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
38m ago
1 in custody after burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb, cops say
1h ago
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured outside club near Bankhead
2h ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top