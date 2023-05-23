Cobb pair, ages 19 and 15, charged with murder in teenager’s death

Two teenagers from Cobb County have been charged with murder after allegedly killing a 19-year-old, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Dayton Bryan Owen, 19, and Drysten Owen, 15, were arrested late Monday at their Smyrna home without incident, according to Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap. Drysten Owen is being charged as an adult, but was being held in a youth detention center, Millsap said. Dayton Owen was being held Tuesday at the Bartow jail.
The relationship between the two was not released.
On May 16 at around 7:45 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Parkway Station Drive and Grand Central Way near Cartersville about a report of an assault in progress, the sheriff’s office previously said.
Caleb Demond Thomas was treated at the scene and then taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
“Witnesses reported a silver in color, four-door Toyota Tacoma was parked in the cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive, and Thomas was seen running from the vehicle,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said in a statement last week.
GBI agents, the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force and the Smyrna Police Department assisted the Bartow sheriff’s office with the arrests.
