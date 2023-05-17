Police: 19-year-old from Marietta assaulted, killed in Bartow County

Investigators were searching Wednesday for two people accused of assaulting and killing a 19-year-old from Marietta, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said.
Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the area of Parkway Station Drive and Grand Central Way near Cartersville about a report of an assault in progress, the sheriff’s office said.
Caleb Demond Thomas was treated at the scene and then taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
“Witnesses reported a silver in color, four-door Toyota Tacoma was parked in the cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive, and Thomas was seen running from the vehicle,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said in a statement.
Two men believed to be in their 20s chased Thomas and assaulted him before leaving the area in the Toyota, witnesses told investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow sheriff’s office at 770-382-5050, ext. 6025.
About the Author