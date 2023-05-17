X

Police: 19-year-old from Marietta assaulted, killed in Bartow County

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Investigators were searching Wednesday for two people accused of assaulting and killing a 19-year-old from Marietta, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the area of Parkway Station Drive and Grand Central Way near Cartersville about a report of an assault in progress, the sheriff’s office said.

Caleb Demond Thomas was treated at the scene and then taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Witnesses reported a silver in color, four-door Toyota Tacoma was parked in the cul-de-sac of Parkway Station Drive, and Thomas was seen running from the vehicle,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said in a statement.

Two men believed to be in their 20s chased Thomas and assaulted him before leaving the area in the Toyota, witnesses told investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow sheriff’s office at 770-382-5050, ext. 6025.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Burt Jones says he ‘might’ run for Georgia governor in 20262h ago

BREAKING: Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown
0m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
44m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Residents sue to overturn new city of Mableton
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Killer sentenced to life after man’s body found near Griffin golf course in 2020
1h ago
BREAKING: Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown
1h ago
Pedestrian killed in crash near North Druid Hills Target store
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
7h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top