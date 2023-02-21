Cobb mother gets life for killing 5-year-old to get rid of ‘evil spirits’

It was those spirits that led Akbar, now 33, to beat her daughter to death on Feb. 10, 2020. She pleaded guilty but mentally ill to felony murder and cruelty to children charges Monday and was sentenced to life in prison, according to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office.

“This beautiful little girl was brutally tortured, bitten and abused for upwards of 12 hours by the one person in the world who is supposed to love her unconditionally and protect her at all costs,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said during the plea hearing. “It is unfathomable the betrayal she must’ve felt.”