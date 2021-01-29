Cobb mother indicted on murder charges in 5-year-old’s strangulation

Shekinah Ayesha Akbar was indicted on five charges, including murder, aggravated assault, two counts of sexual battery and first-degree cruelty to children, her indictment states. Akbar, 31, was arrested Feb. 10, 2020, after the girl was found unresponsive in the family’s apartment in the Cumberland Crossing complex off Hidden Glen Drive, according to police.

The child, whose name was not released, had visible injuries and bruising all over her body, as well as injuries on her neck consistent with strangulation, according to Akbar’s arrest warrant. The girl was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.