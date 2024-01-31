Cobb man to serve 20 years in prison for abducting 12-year-old, assaulting her

“Child sexual predators are increasingly exploiting social media platforms to target vulnerable minors,” Buchanan said in a statement. “While our federal, state and local law enforcement partners remain steadfast in identifying these criminals, and our office is committed to prosecuting these individuals to the fullest extent of the law, we strongly urge parents to stay vigilant in monitoring their children’s internet activity, including their use of apps on electronic devices.

“Thankfully, the minor victim in this case is safe after being reunited with her family.”

The girl told investigators she encountered Reynolds online through a social media app. He picked her up days later from her home, investigators said.

The GBI, FBI and Barrow sheriff’s office investigated the case. It is the type of trafficking case they warn communities about, the agencies said.

“This sentencing represents the determination of our agents and law enforcement partners to catch dangerous predators,” Chris Hosey, GBI director, said in a statement. “This should serve as a warning to those who seek to prey on our most vulnerable that the GBI and our partners will never cease in our mission. As the threats to children online continue to grow, we will remain vigilant and adapt our methods to protect our children and hold predators accountable.”

GET HELP

Are you or someone you know being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no pay and cannot leave?

Call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 or the Statewide Georgia Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842) for help.