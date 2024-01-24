Atlanta sees 700% increase in sextortion reports, FBI says

It’s a stark reminder that parents, caregivers and educators must monitor online activities of children.

Have you heard of financial sextortion? The #FBI has seen a rise in cases of offenders blackmailing kids and teens after coercing them into sending sexually explicit materials. Learn how to protect the young people in your life from this threat. https://ow.ly/p94V50Qthk7 Posted by FBI - Atlanta on Monday, January 22, 2024

“The internet is a very important and useful resource, but unfortunately can be used for illegal activity as criminals seek to prey on the most vulnerable of our population,” Keri Farley, special agent of the FBI’s Atlanta office, said in a statement. “Let this be a reminder to parents and caregivers, people can pretend to be anyone online, and you need to remain vigilant with monitoring your child’s online activity and educating them about the risks of communicating with strangers.”

FBI investigators say sextortion victims are typically males between the ages of 14 to 17, but any child can become a victim. For financially motivated sextortion, offenders are usually located outside the U.S. and primarily in west African countries such as Nigeria and Ivory Coast, or Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines.

When the scammers are identified and prosecuted, the penalties are severe.

In September 2020, a Cobb County man who convinced young girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said.

Benjamin Jenkins of Mableton was convicted of nine counts of producing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography. If the teenage girls didn’t cooperate with Jenkins’ demands for more photos, he would publish the images or send them to the girls’ family and friends, according to prosecutors.

“The consequences of sextortion are being felt across the country,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in the statement. “We and our partners will relentlessly pursue criminals who perpetuate this deplorable activity.”

Victims of sextortion may blame themselves or feel alone, according to experts. Instead, the youngest victims should inform a trusted adult, who should then contact law enforcement.

“Victims may feel like there is no way out,” Wray said. “It is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone.”

HOW TO GET HELP

If you or someone you know believes they are a victim of sextortion or financially motivated sextortion, immediately report the activity to law enforcement. Report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.