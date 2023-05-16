Cobb man to serve 18 years for firing at officers during SWAT standoff

“Officers had to duck behind vehicles as projectiles whizzed by their heads, striking treetops, the asphalt roadway and houses,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Welborn surrendered to the SWAT team and was arrested at the scene. Superior Court records show Welborn’s wife of 26 years filed for divorce hours after the incident started. The divorce case remained open Tuesday, court records show.

No injuries were reported. But one family reported hiding in a closet during the ordeal, the DA’s office said. One bullet hit their living room aquarium, killing the fish and flooding the home.

“In total, detectives located 68 spent shell casings of various calibers, 32 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition,” the DA’s office said.

Welborn has been held in the Cobb jail since his arrest, court and jail records show.