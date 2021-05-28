East Cobb man accused of firing at several officers indicted on 14 counts

A Cobb County man accused of shooting at several officers during an hourslong standoff at his home last year has been indicted on 14 counts, according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
On Sept. 22, Donald Terry Welborn was arrested after firing shots in the direction of at least eight officers, police said. No injuries were reported during the incident, which lasted most of the day at Welborn’s Kingsley Drive home.
On Thursday, a Cobb grand jury indicted Welborn on nine counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained Friday afternoon in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond, records show.
Officers were called to Welborn’s east Cobb home around 5:30 a.m. that day after a neighbor reported hearing gunfire, according to police. Police placed the Newcastle subdivision on lockdown while negotiators worked to resolve the situation, police previously said. Neighbors were told to stay inside during the incident.
Welborn’s wife was in the home when the standoff began, his warrant states.
“Said accused entered the bedroom where the victim was sleeping and discharged a firearm into the ceiling fan,” Welborn’s warrant states.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
But when officers arrived, she was no longer in the home, Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb police later said. Superior Court records show Welborn’s wife of 26 years filed for divorce hours after the incident started.
Investigators believe Welborn’s shots hit a neighbor’s home on Kingsley Drive and a nearby home on Vinyard Court.
After SWAT team officers negotiated with Welborn for about seven hours, the standoff ended shortly after noon, according to police. Investigators then searched the home for explosives but did not locate any, Delk said.