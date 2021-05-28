East Cobb man accused of firing at several officers indicted on 14 counts

On Sept. 22, Donald Terry Welborn was arrested after firing shots in the direction of at least eight officers, police said. No injuries were reported during the incident, which lasted most of the day at Welborn’s Kingsley Drive home.

On Thursday, a Cobb grand jury indicted Welborn on nine counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He remained Friday afternoon in the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond, records show.