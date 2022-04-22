Cobb man sentenced to life in prison in 2021 fatal shooting of girlfriend

During Sullivan’s and Thompson’s long-term relationship, Hines said there had been a history of domestic violence.

During the trial, Thompson testified that he was acting in self-defense and the firearm went off accidentally, Hines said.

The jury was presented with testimony from officers and detectives with Marietta police, Thompson’s family members, the Cobb Medical Examiner, the GBI Crime Lab, and the victim’s family members. Physical evidence, including the 9mm pistol and body-worn camera video from responding officers also assisted jurors in finding Thompson guilty, Hines said.

“This murder was the culmination of years of abuse. This verdict and sentence send a sobering reminder about the cycle of violence in domestic abuse. Domestic violence in any form cannot, and will not, be tolerated in Cobb County,” Senior Assistant DA David Williamson said.