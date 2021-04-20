ajc logo
Marietta man charged with felony murder and assault

A Marietta man has been charged with felony murder.
News | 12 minutes ago
By Christopher Quinn, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police booked a Marietta man with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of a 50-year-old woman Monday night.

Marietta police were dispatched to a Goldie Drive home on a domestic violence call about 7 p.m. Officers found Felicia Sullivan with two gunshot wounds. Willie Thompson, 62, “was intoxicated and still inside the residence,” a police report said.

Sullivan at treated at the scene but died there.

Police later charged Thompson. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

