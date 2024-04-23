Cobb jail detainee with terminal lung cancer dies in hospital

A man detained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Saturday in the hospital from advanced lung cancer he’d been suffering with before his arrest, officials said.

The man, who was registered as a sex offender, did not have an address and would not provide contact information for any of his next of kin, the Cobb sheriff’s office said. Because his family has not been notified of his death, the sheriff’s office did not release his name.

“All signs pointed to this individual being homeless with no access to medical care,” Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said in a statement. “We believe he wanted to be arrested so he could live his remaining weeks in a more comfortable environment.”