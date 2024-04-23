Crime & Public Safety

Cobb jail detainee with terminal lung cancer dies in hospital

Sheriff believes man was intentionally arrested in hopes of receiving medical care
Cobb County sheriff's deputies discovered the man's serious condition during a routine medical screening as he was booked into the county's detention center.

Cobb County sheriff's deputies discovered the man's serious condition during a routine medical screening as he was booked into the county's detention center.
By
15 minutes ago

A man detained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Saturday in the hospital from advanced lung cancer he’d been suffering with before his arrest, officials said.

The man, who was registered as a sex offender, did not have an address and would not provide contact information for any of his next of kin, the Cobb sheriff’s office said. Because his family has not been notified of his death, the sheriff’s office did not release his name.

“All signs pointed to this individual being homeless with no access to medical care,” Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said in a statement. “We believe he wanted to be arrested so he could live his remaining weeks in a more comfortable environment.”

The man was taken into custody on charges that he violated restrictions placed on him as a sex offender, but the sheriff’s office did not provide further details about what led to his arrest.

The man’s condition was discovered during a routine medical screening after he was booked into the detention center. He was held in custody due to his sex offender status and was “routinely” taken to the hospital for cancer treatments, the sheriff’s office said.

“I say often that jails across our metro and the state have become de facto hospitals and mental health facilities,” Owens said. “This detainee’s death is another example of that fact, and we must collectively do more outside of the criminal justice system so that folks don’t intentionally go to jail to receive life-or-death medical treatment.”

Officials did not say when the man was arrested, so it isn’t clear how long he was receiving treatment in custody.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia

Credit: TNS

Gov. Kemp signs landmark tenant protections bill into law

Credit: Alice Tecotzky

Arrests. An encampment. Columbia University protests cause a stir on campus

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Pecker says he wanted to keep tabloid's agreement with Trump 'as quiet as possible'
51m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Pecker says he wanted to keep tabloid's agreement with Trump 'as quiet as possible'
51m ago

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Kennesaw day care employee arrested on child cruelty charges
1h ago
28 felony counts for woman accused of moving, leaving cats behind to die
2h ago
Man using magnet in creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
3m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?