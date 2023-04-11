Clayton man accused of killing husband arrested trying to board flight

Richard Lee, 40, was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on a murder charge in connection with the April 4 incident, Clayton police said. He is accused of killing 32-year-old Michael Roshell, who police identified as Lee’s spouse.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Adrian Drive in Stockbridge just after 5 p.m. the day of the shooting. A child at the home called 911 and reported that someone was trying to break in, police said.