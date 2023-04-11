Clayton man accused of killing husband arrested trying to board flight

A Clayton County man suspected of shooting and killing his husband last week was arrested Tuesday at the Atlanta airport as he tried to board a flight, authorities said.
Richard Lee, 40, was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on a murder charge in connection with the April 4 incident, Clayton police said. He is accused of killing 32-year-old Michael Roshell, who police identified as Lee’s spouse.
According to police, officers were called to a home on Adrian Drive in Stockbridge just after 5 p.m. the day of the shooting. A child at the home called 911 and reported that someone was trying to break in, police said.
Before officers arrived, Lee gained entry and shot Roshell, police said. Lee did not remain at the scene and was not identified as a suspect until Monday, when police said they obtained arrest warrants charging him with malice murder.
No further details have been released, including a motive.
