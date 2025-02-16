Severe storms leave 1 dead, power outages across metro Atlanta

Those heavy winds, which were expected to reach up to 35 mph in some metro Atlanta areas, also caused a tree to fall on power lines at the Clayton County jail. The jail went dark for several hours except for a few illuminated exit signs, officials said.

Medical staff at the jail were on high alert after the outage affected inmates on breathing machines and other critical medical equipment, according to Sheriff Levon Allen. At about 10 a.m., Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft and sheriff’s deputies both confirmed that the power was restored.

According to Allen, the outage affected refrigerators inside the kitchen along with internet service, computers and phone lines. The jail has emergency power generation, but the sheriff had said it was unclear “what systems, if any” were operating at the time of the outage.

“The safety and welfare of inmates and staff remains our top priority,” Allen said.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some Atlanta roads had standing water Sunday, including Harris Trail, where a Lincoln SUV was seen driving through after the storms. Nearby, firefighters were seen using a chain saw to cut fallen trees along the roadway. One of the firefighters remarked they had done similar cutting about “four or five times today.”

There were several reports of trees blocking roadways in Cobb County, with affected areas including Acworth Due West Road to Woodlawn Road. In Dunwoody, Mount Vernon Road at Mount Vernon Place was impassible, officials said. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said there were trees down all over the county, causing accidents.

In Johns Creek, police said a tree caused a string of power lines to fall onto Old Alabama Road. Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County remained shut down between Gregory Lane and Summer Drive, where a power pole was uprooted and traffic lights littered the ground. Additional intersections in South Fulton also were without power, including Old National Highway at Flat Shoals Road, police said.

Georgia Power, the state’s largest utility, said more than 73,000 customers were without power as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Georgia EMC, which represents the state’s electrical cooperatives, said more than 42,000 customers were without power, down from 108,000 that morning.

By the late morning, the storms were quickly pushed toward the East Coast, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz.

For this morning, temperatures were forecast to drop into the upper 20s and stay cool despite some afternoon sunshine. Tuesday is expected to be warmer, with a high of 57 degrees, but temperatures will drop the remainder of the week.

The rain is projected to return Wednesday, when temperatures will peak at 47 degrees in metro Atlanta, Nitz said. Thursday and Friday are expected to be slightly cooler.