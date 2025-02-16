Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Severe storms leave 1 dead, power outages across metro Atlanta

Clayton County jail among the sites temporarily without power
A fallen tree destroys a section of a home on Matilda Place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

A fallen tree destroys a section of a home on Matilda Place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).
By
Updated 2 hours ago

At least one person was killed Sunday as severe storms brought heavy winds and rain across metro Atlanta, leaving thousands temporarily without power and placing medical staff on high alert at the Clayton County Jail.

Fire crews were called around 5 a.m. after a tree fell on a home in the 700 block of Matilda Place in northwest Atlanta, according to spokesperson Anare Holmes. The uprooted tree had collapsed on a man lying in his bed. The victim, who was not publicly identified, died at the scene from his injuries, officials said.

A fallen tree destroys a section of a home on Matilda Place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Those heavy winds, which were expected to reach up to 35 mph in some metro Atlanta areas, also caused a tree to fall on power lines at the Clayton County jail. The jail went dark for several hours except for a few illuminated exit signs, officials said.

Medical staff at the jail were on high alert after the outage affected inmates on breathing machines and other critical medical equipment, according to Sheriff Levon Allen. At about 10 a.m., Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft and sheriff’s deputies both confirmed that the power was restored.

According to Allen, the outage affected refrigerators inside the kitchen along with internet service, computers and phone lines. The jail has emergency power generation, but the sheriff had said it was unclear “what systems, if any” were operating at the time of the outage.

“The safety and welfare of inmates and staff remains our top priority,” Allen said.

Several roads had standing water on Sunday after the storms, including Harris Trail in northwest Atlanta. Sunday, February 16, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Some Atlanta roads had standing water Sunday, including Harris Trail, where a Lincoln SUV was seen driving through after the storms. Nearby, firefighters were seen using a chain saw to cut fallen trees along the roadway. One of the firefighters remarked they had done similar cutting about “four or five times today.”

Firefighters cut and remove a tree that had fallen Sunday on Harris Trail in northwest Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There were several reports of trees blocking roadways in Cobb County, with affected areas including Acworth Due West Road to Woodlawn Road. In Dunwoody, Mount Vernon Road at Mount Vernon Place was impassible, officials said. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said there were trees down all over the county, causing accidents.

In Johns Creek, police said a tree caused a string of power lines to fall onto Old Alabama Road. Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County remained shut down between Gregory Lane and Summer Drive, where a power pole was uprooted and traffic lights littered the ground. Additional intersections in South Fulton also were without power, including Old National Highway at Flat Shoals Road, police said.

Georgia Power, the state’s largest utility, said more than 73,000 customers were without power as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Georgia EMC, which represents the state’s electrical cooperatives, said more than 42,000 customers were without power, down from 108,000 that morning.

By the late morning, the storms were quickly pushed toward the East Coast, according to Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz.

For this morning, temperatures were forecast to drop into the upper 20s and stay cool despite some afternoon sunshine. Tuesday is expected to be warmer, with a high of 57 degrees, but temperatures will drop the remainder of the week.

The rain is projected to return Wednesday, when temperatures will peak at 47 degrees in metro Atlanta, Nitz said. Thursday and Friday are expected to be slightly cooler.

Five-day forecast for the week of Feb. 16, 2025.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Rain has left metro Atlanta, but flooding lingers

Man dead after being struck by Gwinnett police vehicle, officials say

A man was struck and killed by a Gwinnett County police vehicle as he crossed an unlit road outside of a crosswalk, according to officials.

Little progress made in search for missing Westminster coach on Lake Oconee

The Latest

Two people are dead after a single engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Covington Municipal Airport, police said.

2 killed in plane crash near Covington airport, police say

Search for Westminster coach on Lake Oconee hits 8th day as loved ones mourn

Arrests made after fentanyl-laced drugs led to teen’s death, overdoses in Gwinnett

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?