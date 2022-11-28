Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing

A Clayton County woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she stabbed her husband to death Sunday evening at their apartment in Morrow.
Officers were called to the Regal Forest Apartments at 5771 Trammell Road just after 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person stabbed, Clayton police said in a news release. When they arrived, police found 50-year-old Michael James suffering from a stab wound.
Tameka Scrivens, 42, was performing CPR on James when officers arrived, according to police. They later learned Scrivens and James were married.
James was taken to a hospital but later died from his wounds, police said.
Scrivens was arrested and faces two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail and remains there without bond, according to jail records.
Police have not shared further information about the circumstances around the stabbing.
A heavy police presence could be seen Sunday night outside the apartment complex, where one person has already been killed this year. In September, a woman’s body was found in an SUV in the parking lot of the complex. Police later determined that the woman had been fatally shot and arrested a suspect there.
