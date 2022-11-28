Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing

Scrivens was arrested and faces two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail and remains there without bond, according to jail records.

Police have not shared further information about the circumstances around the stabbing.

A heavy police presence could be seen Sunday night outside the apartment complex, where one person has already been killed this year. In September, a woman’s body was found in an SUV in the parking lot of the complex. Police later determined that the woman had been fatally shot and arrested a suspect there.

