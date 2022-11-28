ajc logo
Clayton County woman arrested on murder charge after husband’s stabbing

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A Clayton County woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she stabbed her husband to death Sunday evening at their apartment in Morrow.

Officers were called to the Regal Forest Apartments at 5771 Trammell Road just after 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person stabbed, Clayton police said in a news release. When they arrived, police found 50-year-old Michael James suffering from a stab wound.

Tameka Scrivens, 42, was performing CPR on James when officers arrived, according to police. They later learned Scrivens and James were married.

James was taken to a hospital but later died from his wounds, police said.

Scrivens was arrested and faces two counts each of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail and remains there without bond, according to jail records.

Police have not shared further information about the circumstances around the stabbing.

Explore1 arrested, 1 dead in Clayton County homicide

A heavy police presence could be seen Sunday night outside the apartment complex, where one person has already been killed this year. In September, a woman’s body was found in an SUV in the parking lot of the complex. Police later determined that the woman had been fatally shot and arrested a suspect there.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

