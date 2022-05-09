BreakingNews
Kia’s parent firm planning second Georgia plant
Clayton County police take ‘active shooter’ into custody after Rex incident

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Fielder Road in the Rex area after a gun was fired about 9:30 p.m., according to Clayton County police. They learned there was an "active shooter" in the area.

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Police in Clayton County took a suspect into custody in an “active shooter” incident Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Fielder Road in the Rex area after a gun was fired about 9:30 p.m., according to a Clayton police spokesperson.

“During the investigation, officers learned that an active shooter was in the area of the incident location,” Officer Kyndall McCall said in a news release. “The suspect is now in custody.”

No further details were released Monday.

“Due to this still being an ongoing investigation, we are unable to release further information at this time,” McCall said.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

