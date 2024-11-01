Breaking: Long lines appearing across metro Atlanta as early voting almost over
Clayton County officer arrested, accused of giving warrant details to suspect

A Clayton County police officer was arrested and charged with computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath by public officer.

By
34 minutes ago

A Clayton County police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly releasing information about a murder case to a wanted felon, the agency said.

Amari McCrary, 23, of College Park was charged with computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath by public officer, the police department said. She was booked into the Clayton County jail late Thursday.

McCrary “had violated the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) rules in regards to obtaining and releasing information,” police said. She also allegedly “communicated with and provided information to a wanted felon about his warrants that she obtained from GCIC while also providing details of an ongoing murder investigation.”

No further details were released about the case.

McCrary’s bond was set at $10,000. She remained in jail Friday evening, booking records showed.

