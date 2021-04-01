Chinese Americans plan funeral for spa shooting victim with no kin in U.S.

Daoyou Feng, 44, of Kennesaw was one of eight people — six of them women of Asian decent — killed in a gunman’s rampage on March 17. She was a Chinese citizen and had been working in the spa only weeks before the shooting.

With no family able to come to Georgia to arrange her funeral, local Chinese American community leaders organized a service for Feng this Sunday in Norcross, according to Lee’s Funeral Home. Efforts to organize the funeral were started by a local Chinese American organization, whose name wasn’t immediately available.