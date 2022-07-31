Cherokee man who kidnapped ex-wife featured in true-crime show

The new episode of the true-crime series “Evil Lives Here” debuts Sunday, July 31, and looks at the case of Rodney William Metzer. He was sentenced to 70 years, including 25 years in prison and the following 45 years on probation, in connection with the New Year’s Day 2021 attack on Morgan Metzer.

Rodney Metzer was accused of kidnapping his ex-wife, assaulting and threatening her with a handgun, then leaving her bound with zip ties with a pillowcase over her head on her back porch in the early morning hours of the holiday. He wore a mask and disguised his voice so she wouldn’t recognize him before he later “rescued” her. He then called 911, and told the responding officers that he had just arrived and found his ex-wife tied up on the back deck.