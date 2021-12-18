Cherokee County man pleads guilty to child porn charge for 2nd time

Jonathan Blane Allred, 49, of Waleska, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Thursday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. Allred’s guilty plea comes a little more than two years after he was released from federal prison in August 2019. He was previously convicted on the same charge in March 2010, according to federal court records.

Allred was arrested in June after he was accused of using his email and Dropbox account to download hundreds of sexually explicit pictures and videos of children from the internet, Erskine said. Some of the children in the exploitative content were as young as 6 years old.