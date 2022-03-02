UPDATE: Clayton police officer shot at QuikTrip; suspect remains at large

A Clayton County officer was shot while responding to an armed robbery call at a gas station in the Riverdale area Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The officer was taken from a QuikTrip at 5390 Riverdale Road to Grady Memorial Hospital, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said from the scene. No information has been released about the officer’s health status.
The suspected shooter remains at large and police are asking people to avoid the area around Riverdale Road just south of I-285. Isaac shared a photo of the man suspected in the shooting taken from a security camera that shows he is wearing an all-yellow outfit with matching pants and jacket.
Three Clayton schools are on lockdown as a precaution, a district spokesman confirmed. Those schools are Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle and North Clayton High.
A large police presence remains an the scene of the shooting.
