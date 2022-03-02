Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

UPDATE: Clayton police officer shot at QuikTrip; suspect remains at large

A Clayton County police officer responding to an armed robbery call was shot at a QuikTrip on Riverdale Road.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

caption arrowCaption
A Clayton County police officer responding to an armed robbery call was shot at a QuikTrip on Riverdale Road.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 11 minutes ago

A Clayton County officer was shot while responding to an armed robbery call at a gas station in the Riverdale area Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The officer was taken from a QuikTrip at 5390 Riverdale Road to Grady Memorial Hospital, Clayton police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said from the scene. No information has been released about the officer’s health status.

caption arrowCaption
The suspect was shown in security footage wearing all yellow.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

The suspect was shown in security footage wearing all yellow.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

caption arrowCaption
The suspect was shown in security footage wearing all yellow.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

The suspected shooter remains at large and police are asking people to avoid the area around Riverdale Road just south of I-285. Isaac shared a photo of the man suspected in the shooting taken from a security camera that shows he is wearing an all-yellow outfit with matching pants and jacket.

Three Clayton schools are on lockdown as a precaution, a district spokesman confirmed. Those schools are Northcutt Elementary, North Clayton Middle and North Clayton High.

A large police presence remains an the scene of the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police: After fight in hospital parking deck, woman pushed in front of car
3h ago
GBI: Deputies fire on suspects using vehicles as weapons in separate incidents
4h ago
Woman dead, man injured in Lakewood Heights shooting
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top