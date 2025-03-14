Charges dropped against 2 of 3 teens in MARTA bus driver’s death

The case against a 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a MARTA driver will move forward, while charges against two other teenagers have been dropped, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

During a Wednesday preliminary hearing, a DeKalb magistrate judge ruled that there was “enough evidence” to proceed. The teen, who is not being publicly identified by officials because of his age, is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 3 death of Leroy Ramos, 47.

“The DA’s Office is still investigating the case against the alleged shooter and has not yet made a final determination about whether the charges against him will be handled in juvenile court or whether he will be prosecuted as an adult in superior court,” DA’s office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said in a news release.