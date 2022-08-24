ajc logo
X

Chamblee police searching for suspected car thief who nearly hit officer

Chamblee police shared a photo of an allegedly stolen Nissan Sentra and its driver who they say fled when officers tried to box him in.

Credit: Chamblee Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Chamblee police shared a photo of an allegedly stolen Nissan Sentra and its driver who they say fled when officers tried to box him in.

Credit: Chamblee Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Chamblee police are searching for a man driving a stolen car after they say he attempted to hit one of their officers after they boxed him in and tried to arrest him.

One officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene after he fired his gun at the suspect as the man drove toward him in the stolen car, Chamblee police said in a news release. The man fled onto I-285 West, where police abandoned the chase out of concern for public safety.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when officers found a stolen Nissan Sentra with tag number CUB1744 at a gas station on Savoy Drive, police said. Responding officers tried to box in the car, but the driver would not get out, police said.

Instead, the man drove toward one of the officers, police said. As he did, the officer fired into the car, but the shots did not stop the suspect.

Police shared photos of the car and the driver, and investigators are asking for the public’s help as they work to find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5000 or Lt. Jason Waasdorp at 470-395-2418.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort8h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
Police: Johns Creek parents charged after drugs detected in 10-month-old’s blood
50m ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
7h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
7h ago
Atlanta, police officers face civil lawsuit over Rayshard Brooks death
1h ago
The Latest
Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
30m ago
Police: Johns Creek parents charged after drugs detected in 10-month-old’s blood
50m ago
Atlanta rapper sentenced for federal gun charge after police chase on Ga. 400
1h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Opinion: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
4h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
4h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top