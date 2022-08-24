Chamblee police searching for suspected car thief who nearly hit officer

One officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene after he fired his gun at the suspect as the man drove toward him in the stolen car, Chamblee police said in a news release. The man fled onto I-285 West, where police abandoned the chase out of concern for public safety.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when officers found a stolen Nissan Sentra with tag number CUB1744 at a gas station on Savoy Drive, police said. Responding officers tried to box in the car, but the driver would not get out, police said.