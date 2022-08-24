Chamblee police searching for suspected car thief who nearly hit officer

Chamblee police are searching for a man driving a stolen car after they say he attempted to hit one of their officers after they boxed him in and tried to arrest him.
One officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene after he fired his gun at the suspect as the man drove toward him in the stolen car, Chamblee police said in a news release. The man fled onto I-285 West, where police abandoned the chase out of concern for public safety.
The incident began around 10 a.m. when officers found a stolen Nissan Sentra with tag number CUB1744 at a gas station on Savoy Drive, police said. Responding officers tried to box in the car, but the driver would not get out, police said.
Instead, the man drove toward one of the officers, police said. As he did, the officer fired into the car, but the shots did not stop the suspect.
Police shared photos of the car and the driver, and investigators are asking for the public’s help as they work to find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5000 or Lt. Jason Waasdorp at 470-395-2418.
