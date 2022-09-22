Chaka Zulu’s lawyers discuss night of fatal shooting

Banks said Zulu was trying to keep the peace.

“Chaka is trying to de-escalate the situation,” he said. “He is doing his best to tell this young kid, who is a hot head, not to retrieve a firearm. He’s a man of peace. Everybody knows he’s a man of peace.”

A fracas then broke out.

“At that point this young man had called his crew members over, including the decedent. They pummel (Zulu) in a defenseless posture,” Banks said. “He was stomping, kicking and punching Chaka from behind. Chaka may have died that night.”

Banks has said Zulu, who was also shot in the back, is still recovering from “nearly fatal” injuries he suffered that night. He posted a $200,000 bond on Sept. 13, the same day he turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail.

“We don’t know (who shot Zulu),” Banks said. “Why has APD taken this approach against Chaka Zulu, a son of the city? Frankly, we have a lot of questions. How is it, when you look at the facts and circumstances of this particularly video footage, and after listening to critical witnesses, how is it that Chaka is charged in the first place? Why aren’t the people who attacked Chaka from behind and the shooter who shot Chaka in the back, why are they not charged? APD has yet to answer these questions.”

Ski and Brown also spoke to Zulu’s sister, Aiyisha T. Obafemi, who spoke with emotion about the night her brother, whose full name is Ahmed Chaka Zulu Obafemi, was shot.

“To have to deal with this as a family and now be concerned the people who attempted to murder my brother are still out there, it’s very disheartening,” she said. “We are demanding justice. We are demanding a full investigation be completed. Something is definitely wrong here.”

In the days after the shooting, celebrities were among those who turned to social media to wish Zulu a quick recovery. Many offered their support via social media posts after the arrest as well.

“We are with you and standing with you 100% believe it,” wrote actor Tyrese Gibson, who appeared with Ludacris in several of the “Fast & Furious” movies, some filmed in Atlanta. “Stay strong Chaka whatever you need bro, you know I got you 100%.”

Lil Jon, who appeared with Ludacris on Usher’s hit “Yeah,” lent his support with several praying-hands emojis, as did Ludacris’ wife, Eudoxie Bridges.

“The truth takes time,” wrote former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who also served as a spokesman for Zulu’s family after the shooting, while he remained hospitalized. “Looking forward to your vindication.”

Banks, who met with select supporters Wednesday night, is urging people to rally to his client’s aid.

“He needs your support. He is in the fight for his life,” Banks said. “We need you to write the district attorney. Let her know you support Chaka. Fani Willis is an experienced attorney. We hope she will make the decision not to charge Chaka.”

Zulu’s attorneys have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be in attendance.

