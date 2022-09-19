Chaka Zulu murder charge: Arrest warrants, 911 calls released

“We need an ambulance quick!” another told a 911 operator.

The frantic caller told the operator a man who’d been shot was on the ground, not moving.

“He’s not responsive right now!” the caller said.

That man, apparently, was Artez Benton, 23.

“Listen to me, can you hear me, Chaka?” another 911 caller is heard saying.

Zulu and another man were both shot in the back. Zulu’s is the only arrest made in the case.

Zulu faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the warrants state.

Zulu’s lawyer, Gabe Banks, has said the music executive was forced to act in self-defense.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture,” Banks said in a statement. “Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening.

“It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

In the days after the shooting, celebrities were among those who turned to social media to wish Zulu a quick recovery. After news of Zulu’s arrest, many still offered their support, contending he was defending himself.

Video purporting to show the incident is making the rounds on social media but hasn’t been officially confirmed by authorities.

Benton’s father, Artis Benton, declined to discuss the specifics of the case on Sunday.

“I’m sure that once we get to the bottom of this, justice will be served,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Benton spoke about his son in the days after his death.

“He did everything right,” Artis Benton, told the AJC after the shooting. " I never thought that this would be the end for him.”

His son graduated with honors from Druid Hills High School then attended Young Harris College, was recruited as a baseball player, and also received a partial academic scholarship. After graduating last year with his business degree, Benton started an apprenticeship at Mayberry Electric, an Atlanta-based electrical contractor, working through a five-year program to become a licensed electrician. He and a group of friends had also recently launched a clothing line, Cash Life Global, his father said.