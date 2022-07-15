Artez Benton, scholarship student turned entrepreneur, ‘did everything right’

After graduating with honors from Druid Hills High School, Benton attended Young Harris College, a private liberal arts college in the North Georgia mountains about 100 miles north of downtown Atlanta. He was recruited as a baseball player, but also received a partial academic scholarship to attend the school.

He graduated last year with his business degree and got an apprenticeship at Mayberry Electric, an Atlanta-based electrical contractor, working through a five-year program to become a licensed electrician.

He and a group of friends had also recently launched a clothing line, Cash Life Global. Despite his hectic schedule, Benton made the time to help his dad with his landscaping business and train his 8-year-old nephew in baseball.

No arrests have been made in the June 26 shooting that killed Benton and injured two other men. Classmates, coaches and old friends have reached out to the family, and Benton’s alma mater released a sorrowful statement praising his kind spirit, passion for baseball his heart for others.

Artez Benton, left, was slain in a shooting in Buckhead late Sunday night. He stands with his 24-year-old sister Arteria, second from left, his mother Bridget, his father Artis and his oldest sister Bria, far right.

Benton’s grieving family wants answers.

“We just want justice for Artez,” said his sister, Arteria Benton. “So if you see something, say something please.”