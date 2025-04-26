CBS crime show features murder of Atlanta attorney shot by wife, left to burn

Melody Farris told investigators she last saw her husband on July 3, 2018. But she knew exactly where to find the prominent Atlanta attorney, according to investigators.
Gary Farris had been shot by his wife in their Cherokee County home, investigators later determined. Melody Farris then tried to hide the murder by leaving Farris on a burn pile, where he was later found by his own son.
In December, Melody Farris was sentenced to life in prison plus five years after a jury convicted her on all charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and making a false statement. There was finally justice for Gary Farris, the Cherokee County district attorney said.
The Farris homicide will be the focus of CBS’ “48 Hours,” reported by Peter Van Sant and airing at 10 p.m. Saturday. The show, titled “The Farris Wheel,” will feature an interview with Melody Farris, who claims one of her sons is the real killer.
The case dates back several years to when Gary Farris was reported missing. His wife became the only suspect, but it would take more than six years before a jury convicted Melody Farris.
“The shocking facts of this crime will forever remain with all who were involved in this case, including first responders, prosecutors, jurors and witnesses,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said in a statement after the November conviction. “Today, through this verdict, we are able to finally bring justice for Gary Farris.”
It was the couple’s youngest son who found his father’s remains on the family property. It would take weeks for authorities to determine that the extensively burned remains belonged to the 58-year-old man, an attorney for the regional law firm Burr & Forman and the founder of its Atlanta office.
Investigators felt confident early in the investigation that Gary Farris had known his killer. DNA and Melody Farris’ own confession to the man she was seeing on the side ultimately led investigators to their suspect.
“He’s on the burn pile,” she allegedly told Rusty Barton, her Tennessee love interest at the time. Cherokee sheriff’s office Detective Daniel Hayes testified about the phone call and other jarring details during a probable cause hearing after her arrest.
In November 2019, Farris was granted a $250,000 bond and was out of jail until her conviction. She’s now serving at Pulaski State Prison in Hawkinsville, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
As part of her sentence, Melody Farris does have the possibility of parole, court records show. She must serve a minimum of 30 years in order to be considered for parole, the judge ruled.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Family photo
In less than 2 hours, jury convicts Paulding man of half-brother’s murder
Octavious Bates was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 death of Lindsey Foster.
Woman who killed 5 in Easter Sunday hit-and-run released after 14 years
Aimee Michael will remain on supervision through the end of her sentence in 2045.
Featured
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.