CBS crime show features murder of Atlanta attorney shot by wife, left to burn

The Farris homicide will be the focus of CBS’ “48 Hours,” reported by Peter Van Sant and airing at 10 p.m. Saturday. The show, titled “The Farris Wheel,” will feature an interview with Melody Farris, who claims one of her sons is the real killer.

The case dates back several years to when Gary Farris was reported missing. His wife became the only suspect, but it would take more than six years before a jury convicted Melody Farris.

“The shocking facts of this crime will forever remain with all who were involved in this case, including first responders, prosecutors, jurors and witnesses,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said in a statement after the November conviction. “Today, through this verdict, we are able to finally bring justice for Gary Farris.”

It was the couple’s youngest son who found his father’s remains on the family property. It would take weeks for authorities to determine that the extensively burned remains belonged to the 58-year-old man, an attorney for the regional law firm Burr & Forman and the founder of its Atlanta office.

Investigators felt confident early in the investigation that Gary Farris had known his killer. DNA and Melody Farris’ own confession to the man she was seeing on the side ultimately led investigators to their suspect.

“He’s on the burn pile,” she allegedly told Rusty Barton, her Tennessee love interest at the time. Cherokee sheriff’s office Detective Daniel Hayes testified about the phone call and other jarring details during a probable cause hearing after her arrest.

In November 2019, Farris was granted a $250,000 bond and was out of jail until her conviction. She’s now serving at Pulaski State Prison in Hawkinsville, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

As part of her sentence, Melody Farris does have the possibility of parole, court records show. She must serve a minimum of 30 years in order to be considered for parole, the judge ruled.