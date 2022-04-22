Carrollton school resource officer arrested on child molestation charges

“Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton City Schools acted immediately to ensure the safety of students and the school system and has taken the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities,” police said in a statement.

According to records kept by Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council, Gilbert had been employed by the Carrollton Police Department since April 2015. He was promoted to the rank of corporal in November. POST records show he had no disciplinary history.

The GBI said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Region 2 field office at 706-565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-847, visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.