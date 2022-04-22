Carrollton school resource officer arrested on child molestation charges

BreakingNews
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A Carrollton police officer who also served as a school resource officer was fired Friday and later arrested on child molestation charges, officials said.

Cpl. Jerric Gilbert was fired after Carrollton City Schools contacted police about “allegations of criminal misconduct” Thursday, the department said. About an hour after Gilbert’s firing was announced, the GBI said in a news release he had been arrested on one count each of child molestation and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to the GBI, the charges stem from an April 15 incident at his home. Gilbert is accused of encouraging an 11-year-old girl to touch him inappropriately, the state agency said.

The police department said it immediately took action upon learning of the allegations and opened an internal investigation.

Gilbert, who worked at Carrollton Elementary School, was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

“Carrollton Police Department and Carrollton City Schools acted immediately to ensure the safety of students and the school system and has taken the appropriate steps to ensure full cooperation with local and state authorities,” police said in a statement.

According to records kept by Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) council, Gilbert had been employed by the Carrollton Police Department since April 2015. He was promoted to the rank of corporal in November. POST records show he had no disciplinary history.

The GBI said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Region 2 field office at 706-565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-847, visiting https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

