Canton man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 16 on probation for child porn

Jonathan David Ellis, 39, was investigated by the sheriff’s office for downloading and distributing child pornography via a peer-to-peer network, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The investigation found that Ellis downloaded sexually explicit media of children as young as 9 years old. The media was stored on external hard drives, a laptop and a desktop computer, according to a news release.

“Innocent children in sexually explicit media are revictimized every single time the images and video are shared by people like Mr. Ellis — a truly heartbreaking fact,” Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “The evidence in this case clearly showed this defendant has a sexual interest in children and needs to be closely monitored.”