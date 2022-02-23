Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Canton man sentenced to 4 years in prison, 16 on probation for child porn

Jonathan David Ellis was sentenced to 20 years, four of which he will serve in prison, for sexual exploitation of children. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

caption arrowCaption
Jonathan David Ellis was sentenced to 20 years, four of which he will serve in prison, for sexual exploitation of children. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Six years after a Canton man was arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges, he learned his fate: four years in prison and 16 years on probation, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jonathan David Ellis, 39, was investigated by the sheriff’s office for downloading and distributing child pornography via a peer-to-peer network, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The investigation found that Ellis downloaded sexually explicit media of children as young as 9 years old. The media was stored on external hard drives, a laptop and a desktop computer, according to a news release.

“Innocent children in sexually explicit media are revictimized every single time the images and video are shared by people like Mr. Ellis — a truly heartbreaking fact,” Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “The evidence in this case clearly showed this defendant has a sexual interest in children and needs to be closely monitored.”

At trial, the prosecution showed how Ellis possessed and shared as many as 35 erotic images of children through the peer-to-peer network.

“The jury carefully sifted through testimony and evidence to convict this defendant,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a statement. “It is essential that sick individuals like this defendant be prosecuted and sentenced to ensure the protection of our children, in Cherokee County and beyond.”

While on probation, Ellis will be under sex offender special conditions and will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
East Point police arrest 2 suspects in January fatal shooting
1h ago
Murder conviction dismissed for mother in Newton County newborn’s death
1h ago
Police: 2 teens shot pedestrians with pellets in Sandy Springs, NW Atlanta
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top