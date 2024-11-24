Crime & Public Safety
Bystander killed in shooting over money at DeKalb parking lot, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a bystander was killed in a shooting at a parking lot Saturday afternoon, officials said.

By
1 hour ago

A bystander was killed over the weekend after an argument over money led to gunfire at a DeKalb County parking lot, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called around 2:25 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road for a person shot, according to police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells. The area, home to a nightclub, barber shop and grocery store, is located a short distance from I-20.

When officers arrived, the found a man dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. His name was not released.

According to investigators, two people were arguing over money that afternoon when one of them started shooting at the other. Wells said it didn’t appear that the victim was involved in the dispute.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to look into the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

