Bystander killed in shooting over money at DeKalb parking lot, police say

A bystander was killed over the weekend after an argument over money led to gunfire at a DeKalb County parking lot, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called around 2:25 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Flat Shoals Road for a person shot, according to police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells. The area, home to a nightclub, barber shop and grocery store, is located a short distance from I-20.

When officers arrived, the found a man dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. His name was not released.