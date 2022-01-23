Bulletproof vest saves shot Jones County deputy; Snellville man charged

“Deputy John Kile was shot but fortunately was hit in his bulletproof vest which saved his life,” Reece wrote. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Zachary Lucas Olivar, 24, of Snellville, was arrested following a pursuit in which deputies used stop sticks, or tire spikes, to stop him. He is being held at the local jail without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.