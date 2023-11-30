Bulldogs stolen at gunpoint in downtown Atlanta reunited with owners

On Sunday, Livingston was thousands of miles away from Scotch, an English bulldog, and Stogie, an American bulldog, while vacationing with his partner in London. They were awakened by a message from their dog sitter that left them needing to get back home immediately: Their beloved rescue dogs had been taken from the sitter on the same Castleberry Hill walking route they often took.

At least one shot was fired during the robbery from one of the three alleged dognappers, police said. The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Walker Street.

Officers said they spoke with the dog sitter, who said he was walking Scotch and Stogie when the masked men approached, guns drawn, and demanded the dogs.

The dogs’ collars and leashes were found discarded about eight miles away at Collier Park in northwest Atlanta.

On Tuesday evening, Livingston said Stogie had been found near Fairburn and Hemphill School roads just outside of I-285 in the Adamsville neighborhood. Livingston said he received a Facebook message from someone who spotted Stogie while walking their own dog.

Details on where exactly Scotch was found Wednesday evening were not shared by Livingston, but he confirmed the dog was located about 15 minutes from his home.

“I cannot begin to express my eternal gratitude to everyone that helped search, ... thank you thank you thank you from the four of us!” Livingston said.

