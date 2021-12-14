ajc logo
Brother of teen killed in August Macon Mall shooting charged with murder

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 hours ago

Deputies have charged a 19-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Quentavious Moore in August, news outlet WMAZ reported, citing the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Quentavious was shot twice in the chest Aug. 1 at the Macon Mall food court, WMAZ reported. Two men got into an argument, deputies were told then, and it ended with one of the men shooting the other, according to WMAZ.

Explore‘Everybody is going on patrol’: East Point officials take steps to combat crime

Quentavious was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to reports.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Kowasis Moore, Quentavious' brother, was arrested and charged with felony murder after an investigation involving the sheriff's office and District Attorney Anita Howard, WMAZ reported.

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Kowasis Moore, Quentavious’ brother, was arrested and charged with felony murder after an investigation involving the sheriff’s office and District Attorney Anita Howard, WMAZ reported.

Kowasis Moore, who was taken to the Bibb County Jail, also was charged with armed robbery, according to WMAZ. He is being held without bond, the TV station reported.

ExploreBody of 5-year-old girl found; suspect charged with capital murder

Additional arrests are pending, according to WMAZ. If you have any information, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Investigations
