Brookhaven police seek help identifying vehicle after man fatally shot, run over

Brookhaven police asked for the public’s help Thursday in locating a silver SUV that investigators believe was involved in a fatal shooting in the city last week.

Officers were called to an area of North Druid Hills Road near the I-85 ramp Friday about a person who was hit by a car. The caller said they saw a man’s feet hanging outside the passenger-side door of a Honda Pilot SUV, which had continued onto the southbound ramp of the interstate. There, a passenger was pulled out and dropped along the curb.

“The vehicle was witnessed running over the victim’s feet and legs as they fled the scene,” police said in a news release.