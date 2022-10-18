ajc logo
Brookhaven police arrest man charged with murder in Philadelphia

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A Pennsylvania man wanted on a murder charge out of Philadelphia was arrested Friday near Lenox Square after he tried to flee from a traffic stop, authorities said.

Elijah Jennings, 28, was taken into custody after a short car chase that ended near the intersection of Lenox and East Paces Ferry roads, Brookhaven police spokesman Officer Jacob Kissel said. Jennings was initially a passenger in the car but jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away as the initial driver was taken into custody, according to Kissel.

Kissel said “several attempts were made to immobilize the vehicle” before a pursuing officer successfully used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. The chase began on North Druid Hills Road just west of I-85 and ended near the Lenox MARTA station, Kissel said.

Jennings was booked into the DeKalb County Jail just after 11:15 p.m. and continues to be held as a fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Jennings, who is listed among Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives, is accused of murder in a shooting that took place May 16, Philadelphia police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Robert White, 33, was found in the driver’s seat of a gray Dodge Charger in North Philadelphia’s Glenwood neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and body, police said.

White was taken to Temple University Hospital but died from his wounds.

In his DeKalb booking photo, Jennings has a bandage on his right cheek, but police did not say if he was injured while being taken into custody.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
