Brookhaven police arrest man charged with murder in Philadelphia

Elijah Jennings, 28, was taken into custody after a short car chase that ended near the intersection of Lenox and East Paces Ferry roads, Brookhaven police spokesman Officer Jacob Kissel said. Jennings was initially a passenger in the car but jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away as the initial driver was taken into custody, according to Kissel.

Kissel said “several attempts were made to immobilize the vehicle” before a pursuing officer successfully used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. The chase began on North Druid Hills Road just west of I-85 and ended near the Lenox MARTA station, Kissel said.