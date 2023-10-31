Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285

Crews are working to fix the line that began disrupting traffic around 7:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Glenwood Road near I-285, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Water Main Break says @mckayWSB in News Chopper 2 shuts down Glenwood Road/wb west of I-285. Avoid in DeKalb County. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/dt94s1W0Uu — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 31, 2023

No details were provided on what caused the break. DeKalb police confirmed they were directing traffic on the section of the road that was flooded with brownish water. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

