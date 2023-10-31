Broken water main shuts down busy DeKalb road near I-285

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

31 minutes ago
A DeKalb County road remains partially closed Tuesday morning following a water main break, officials said.

Crews are working to fix the line that began disrupting traffic around 7:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Glenwood Road near I-285, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

No details were provided on what caused the break. DeKalb police confirmed they were directing traffic on the section of the road that was flooded with brownish water. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

