BREAKING | Woman who fatally shot man after Clayton crash sentenced to life

Woman found guilty of fatally shooting man who left Clayton crash scene

On May 7, 2019, Payne decided to follow Herring’s pickup truck after she saw it hit another vehicle near Clark Howell Highway and Ga. 85, Clayton police said at the time. Payne, who was 21 years old at the time, called 911 before following the truck about a mile to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway.

She then blocked the driver, who prosecutors said may have been having a medical episode, with her Jeep and got out of her vehicle to confront him with her gun in hand, police said. At some point, Payne fatally shot Herring, who was unarmed.

Prosecutors also said Payne ignored the instructions of 911 dispatchers who told her to stay at the scene of the initial hit-and-run and not to engage the other driver. After the shooting, a witness recorded a video that appeared to show Payne changing her clothes before police arrived.

Payne’s attorney, Matt Tucker, insisted she was only trying to get Herring’s tag number. He said when Payne got out of her car to confront Herring, she wanted to tell him to return to the scene of the crash.

