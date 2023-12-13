BREAKING | Woman found guilty of fatally shooting man who left Clayton crash scene

“And you don’t get the death penalty for committing a traffic infraction,” Assistant District Attorney Nigel Hunter told the jury.

On May 7, 2019, Payne decided to follow Herring’s pickup truck after she saw it hit another vehicle near Clark Howell Highway and Ga. 85, Clayton police said at the time. Payne called 911 before following the truck about a mile to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway.

She then blocked the driver, who prosecutors said may have been having a medical episode, with her Jeep and got out of her vehicle to confront him with her gun in hand, police said. At some point, Payne fatally shot Herring.

Prosecutors also said Payne ignored the instructions of 911 dispatchers who told her to stay at the scene of the initial hit-and-run and not to engage the other driver.

Payne’s attorney, Matt Tucker, insisted she was trying to get Herring’s tag number, according to Channel 2. He said when Payne got out of her car to confront Herring, she wanted to tell him to return to the scene of the crash. Tucker claimed Herring started punching Payne and that he struggled for Payne’s gun, eventually pulling the trigger on himself.

“He’s grabbing, he’s pulling her and she says, ‘I got a gun and I will shoot you,’” Tucker told the jury.

Channel 2 reported that several witnesses testified that Payne was the aggressor.

Payne will be sentenced at a later date.