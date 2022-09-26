BreakingNews
AJC'S Bradley: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
BREAKING: Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

According to police, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Park 35 Apartments off Glenwood Road, located a block west of Shoal Creek Park. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, and her name was not released.

No further information was immediately available.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

