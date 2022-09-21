BREAKING: Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say

BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A woman in her 70s was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Norcross, according to Gwinnett County police.

The pedestrian crash took place near the intersection of Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Indian Trail Lilburn Road, police confirmed. The department’s accident investigation unit was on the scene working to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

The northbound lanes of Indian Trail Lilburn Road were closed at the intersection, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The state agency does not have a timetable for when the roads will clear. Around 9:15 a.m., traffic on Indian Trail Lilburn Road was backed up more than a quarter-mile past Burns Road. Motorists looking for an alternate route can use Harbins or Beaver Ruin roads.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

