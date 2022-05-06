ajc logo
BREAKING: Victim found dead in car outside Atlanta fire station

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound inside a white sedan parked outside the engine bay at Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 31 on Fairburn Road.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the backseat of a vehicle left outside a southwest Atlanta fire station Friday morning.

An investigation is ongoing at the Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 31 on Fairburn Road, where a white Chevrolet Malibu is parked outside an engine bay. According to initial reports from police, the victim was shot nearby and driven to the fire station for help.

Homicide investigators are on the scene, where mourning family members have gathered.

A bereaved relative is calmed by Atlanta police officers outside a fire station on Fairburn Road, where a victim was discovered dead inside a vehicle.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

No further details about the shooting were released. We have an Atlanta Journal Constitution photographer and staff writer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

