BREAKING: Victim found dead in car outside Atlanta fire station

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the backseat of a vehicle left outside a southwest Atlanta fire station Friday morning.
An investigation is ongoing at the Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 31 on Fairburn Road, where a white Chevrolet Malibu is parked outside an engine bay. According to initial reports from police, the victim was shot nearby and driven to the fire station for help.
Homicide investigators are on the scene, where mourning family members have gathered.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
No further details about the shooting were released. We have an Atlanta Journal Constitution photographer and staff writer on the scene to learn more.
