BREAKING: Trial date set in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Booking photos released by the Glynn County Detention Center show, from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan. The three men were indicted on federal hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot to death while jogging through a South Georgia neighborhood last year, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Glynn County Detention Center via The New York Times) -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY --
Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A trial date has been set for the three men facing murder charges in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

It’s scheduled to begin on Oct. 18 at the Glynn County Courthouse, court records say. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger was pursued in February 2020 by the trio of white, and then shot. A cell phone video of the shooting leaked, horrified people across the country and leading to charges in an investigation that seemed stalled.

The suspects are Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery; his father, Greg McMichael, a former longtime investigator for the local district attorney’s office; and William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the video of the shooting on his cellphone. Attorneys for the men, who also face hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges in federal court, say they committed no crimes and were worried Arbery was trespassing at a home that was under construction in the middle class Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Arbery was an avid jogger who often ran through the neighborhood. Arbery’s death, along with those of other Black Americans at the hands of police, helped prompt the summer 2020 protests against mistreatment of Black people by authorities.

The suspect followed Arbery until finally Travis McMichael shot him, authorities have said. A GBI agent has testified that Travis McMichael had been heard calling Arbery the n-word, as he stood over the dying’s body man in the street.

A Glynn County detective initially told Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones that her son had been killed while “involved in a robbery,” Cooper-Jones has said. “This investigator was actually comfortable enough to come to my home to tell me something he knew that wasn’t true.”

Police and prosecutors have been accused of showing favoritism toward the suspects, particularly because of Greg McMichael’s long history in area law enforcement.

The GBI took over the case after the leak Bryant’s video of the video and charged the trio with murder. After a series of recusals from other district attorneys, the murder case is being prosecuted by Cobb County DA Flynn Broady.

