BREAKING: Trial date set in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

It’s scheduled to begin on Oct. 18 at the Glynn County Courthouse, court records say. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger was pursued in February 2020 by the trio of white, and then shot. A cell phone video of the shooting leaked, horrified people across the country and leading to charges in an investigation that seemed stalled.

The suspects are Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery; his father, Greg McMichael, a former longtime investigator for the local district attorney’s office; and William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the video of the shooting on his cellphone. Attorneys for the men, who also face hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges in federal court, say they committed no crimes and were worried Arbery was trespassing at a home that was under construction in the middle class Satilla Shores neighborhood.