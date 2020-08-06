BREAKING: McMichaels seek bond in Ahmaud Arbery homicide case

Explore Full coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting investigation

Arbery was shot three times by Travis McMichael, according to investigators. He and his father had chased down Arbery in their pickup truck, aided by a second driver, William “Roddie” Bryan.

Greg McMichael told police he suspected Arbery, 25, of committing break-ins. A video Bryan shot shows Travis McMichael briefly tussling with Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood before firing three shots at him. Family and friends say Arbery was an avid runner who was out for a jog. The McMichaels and Bryan are white. Arbery was Black.

Bryan, also charged with murder, was denied bond at a July hearing. Lawyers for the three men have said their clients committed no crimes. All three suspects previously entered “not guilty” pleas.

Travis McMichael graduated from Brunswick High School in 2004 and later enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, receiving awards for his service, according to his attorneys. At the time of Arbery’s death, he lived with his parents.

Greg McMichael is a former investigator with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney’s office.