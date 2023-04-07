UPDATE: SWAT standoff with barricaded gunman ‘resolved’ in SW Atlanta

An incident involving a barricaded gunman in southwest Atlanta has been resolved, authorities said, but a street remains shut down as investigators work the scene.
Officers and a SWAT unit engaged in a standoff with a suspect on Metropolitan Parkway near the Casplan Street intersection Friday morning, according to Atlanta police. They appeared to focus on a white sedan stopped near a car wash.
A police spokesman confirmed that the situation had been resolved, but did not say how. Police said additional details would be released later Friday.
Casplan Street is shut down as the investigation continues. The location is near the entrance to Atlanta Metropolitan State College, but spokeswoman Sheila Tenney said the school’s security had been in touch with police and there was no impact to the campus.
