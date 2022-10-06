Man found shot dead inside Clayton County home

A 911 call was made about 12:45 p.m. regarding a shooting at a residence in the 7900 block of Kendrick Road, police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. A man, whose name was not released, was found shot multiple times inside, according to Isaac.

Authorities said they are unsure what led up to the shooting but have opened an investigation into the incident. Video footage from NewsChopper 2 showed a heavy police presence around the home.