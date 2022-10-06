ajc logo
Man found shot dead inside Clayton County home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 50 minutes ago

A man was found fatally shot Thursday afternoon inside a Clayton County home, police said.

A 911 call was made about 12:45 p.m. regarding a shooting at a residence in the 7900 block of Kendrick Road, police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. A man, whose name was not released, was found shot multiple times inside, according to Isaac.

Authorities said they are unsure what led up to the shooting but have opened an investigation into the incident. Video footage from NewsChopper 2 showed a heavy police presence around the home.

No other details were provided and no information on a suspect was released.

The home is near Kendrick Middle School and is surrounded by other residential streets.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

