WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Frigid temperatures bring coldest morning since March

Bundle up, Atlanta, because it’s a frigid Wednesday morning — the coldest it’s been since mid-March, and the temperatures are expected to continue falling until the sun comes up.
Much of north Georgia is under a freeze warning with temperatures in the mid- to low-30s, and a freeze warning will be in effect until 10 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
“Usually it’s late in the month toward Halloween and the early part of November that we see that first fall freeze, (so) this morning: A little bit ahead of schedule,” he said.
Temperatures will climb into the 50s by lunchtime, and the high is projected to be around 60 degrees, a bit warmer than Tuesday.
By nightfall, temperatures will again begin to drop, and a freeze watch will be in effect for much of the area from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday, Monahan said.
The cold temperatures won’t stick around for long, as a warming trend is in the forecast for this weekend with highs expected in the mid-70s.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com