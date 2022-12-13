BREAKING: Gwinnett officer shot, killed at correctional center; suspect at large

A veteran Gwinnett County officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the correctional complex where he worked, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Scott Riner, 59, who worked at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex for 10 years, was shot around 6:20 a.m. outside the facility on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, police told the news station.
Investigators believe Riner and the gunman were involved in a confrontation before the shooting, according to Channel 2. The suspect remains at large, and no description was immediately available.
The homicide unit with the Gwinnett County Police Department is at the scene, and the parking lot of the facility is blocked with crime scene tape. Hi Hope Road is closed for the investigation, which is also impacting Gwinnett Online Campus across the street, according to Channel 2.
All final exams Tuesday at the school will be rescueduled, administrators posted in a message to parents to the school’s website. The school is asking parents not to come to campus and to check email for updates.
The campus was placed on a soft lockdown, Gwinnett County Public Schools told Channel 2.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer is on the way to the scene to learn more.
