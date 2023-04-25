BREAKING: Shooting injures 2 in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward neighborhood

A shooting in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Tuesday afternoon left a man and a teenager injured, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds in separate locations in the neighborhood, according to Channel 2. Officers found the teen at the Historic Fourth Ward skate park on Willoughby Way near Freedom Parkway. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Around the same time, officers were called to the intersection of North and Moreland avenues in response to a person shot, the news station reported. The injured man found at that scene was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.
One person has been taken into custody in connection with the two shootings, which Atlanta police believe are related, Channel 2 reported.
No further information has been released. Investigators are asking anyone who was at the skate park around the time of the incident to call the Atlanta Police Department.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Credit: Ben Gray