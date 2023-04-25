BREAKING: Shooting injures 2 in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward neighborhood

The two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds in separate locations in the neighborhood, according to Channel 2. Officers found the teen at the Historic Fourth Ward skate park on Willoughby Way near Freedom Parkway. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, officers were called to the intersection of North and Moreland avenues in response to a person shot, the news station reported. The injured man found at that scene was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.