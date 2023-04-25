X

BREAKING: Shooting injures 2 in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward neighborhood

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

A shooting in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood Tuesday afternoon left a man and a teenager injured, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds in separate locations in the neighborhood, according to Channel 2. Officers found the teen at the Historic Fourth Ward skate park on Willoughby Way near Freedom Parkway. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, officers were called to the intersection of North and Moreland avenues in response to a person shot, the news station reported. The injured man found at that scene was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the two shootings, which Atlanta police believe are related, Channel 2 reported.

No further information has been released. Investigators are asking anyone who was at the skate park around the time of the incident to call the Atlanta Police Department.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UGA player’s father seeks $2 million in fatal crash5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting in Georgia. The suspect is 13
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia inmate admits to stealing millions by impersonating famous billionaire
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia inmate admits to stealing millions by impersonating famous billionaire
3h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift takes over downtown Atlanta
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting in Georgia. The suspect is 13
1h ago
Emergency call in transgender woman’s fatal shooting reveals frantic scene
1h ago
He fatally shot his former friend in Cobb. Now he’ll spend 2 decades in prison
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top