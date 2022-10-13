BREAKING: Police investigation closes road in Buckhead neighborhood

Authorities have closed a busy Buckhead road Thursday morning while a police investigation is underway.
Peachtree Battle Avenue is blocked west of I-75 leading into the West Peachtree Battle neighborhood. Atlanta police have been on the scene since about 7:40 a.m., when a person was reported shot at a home in the 1200 block.
Police have not confirmed any details about their investigation. Detectives with the homicide unit are at the scene.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.
