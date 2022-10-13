BreakingNews
Police investigation closes road in Buckhead neighborhood
BREAKING: Police investigation closes road in Buckhead neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 34 minutes ago

Authorities have closed a busy Buckhead road Thursday morning while a police investigation is underway.

Peachtree Battle Avenue is blocked west of I-75 leading into the West Peachtree Battle neighborhood. Atlanta police have been on the scene since about 7:40 a.m., when a person was reported shot at a home in the 1200 block.

Police have not confirmed any details about their investigation. Detectives with the homicide unit are at the scene.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

